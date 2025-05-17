New award and 2025 sponsors confirmed for Powys Business Awards

This new award recognises best practices and collaboration between an employer/s and an educational establishment/s.

The partnership should be between at least one educational institution and at least one business or industry representative group.

Sponsors of the other awards have also been confirmed - Start up Business Award sponsored by EvaBuild, Entrepreneurship Award sponsored by Welshpool Printing Group, Micro Business Award (Less than 10 employees) sponsored by Myrick Training Services, Growth Award sponsored by WR Partners, Small Business Award (Under 30 employees) sponsored by BCRS Business Loans, Social Enterprise/ Charity Award sponsored by RWE, Technology & Innovation sponsored by Aberystwyth University, People Development Award sponsored by NPTC Group of Colleges, Sole Trader Award Sponsored by The County Times, Business in the Community Award sponsored EDF, Excellence in Sustainability Award and Business-Education Partnership Award Sponsored by Mid Wales Regional Skills Partnership

The overall Powys Business of the Year will be once gain sponsored by Powys County Council whilst the Judge's Award is sponsored by organisers, Mid Wales Manufacturing Group.