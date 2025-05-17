Heritage attraction responds to visitors concerns over squirrel culling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The visitor took to social media to express their shock after seeing the squirrels in traps in Weston Park in Shifnal.

Posting on Facebook the woman described seeing the squirrel traps on the site as "heart-breaking and a "distressing sight".

"This heart-breaking display of animal cruelty cannot be ignored," she said. "Wildlife is a precious part of our natural world, and these traps are causing unnecessary suffering to innocent creatures. We must stand together to protect our wildlife and urge Weston Park to stop using these inhumane traps immediately."

However, a spokesperson Weston Park pointed out that they had a legal requirement to control the population of "non-native, invasive" grey squirrels, and did so in accordance with "best practices".

She said: "As heritage custodians of an historic woodland and park with diverse habitats, Weston Park has a responsibility to control the population of grey squirrels, a non-native invasive species, in a humane and controlled manner in line with the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981.

"This is part of responsible land and forestry management across the across the UK.

"We fully understand our visitors care and concern for the Park and its wildlife and we remain committed to ensuring that all necessary actions are carried out responsibly in accordance with best practices."

The Wildlife Trust say grey squirrels were first introduced to England from North America in the 1800s as pets and ornamental additions to the grounds of stately homes. However, their introduction led to the decline and displacement of Britain's native red squirrels population due to competition.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 classifies squirrels as vermin meaning they are not protected under wildlife law and there is legal requirements to control their numbers by trapping and culling them.