Watch: Shropshire crews helping fight major Powys forest fire evacuated from mountain as blaze spreads
Shropshire firefighters who are assisting with a major forest fire in Mid Wales were evacuated from a mountainside overnight as the blaze spread towards vehicles.
Oswestry firefighters were mobilised to help the Mid & West Wales Fire Service tackle a major forest fire near Machynlleth on Thursday (May 15)
The fire at Glaspwll was initially reported to the Welsh fire service at around 10am, with Shropshire crews called in for assistance at around 10.37am.
Mid & West Wales Fire Service said the large mountain-side blaze involved "approximately 15 hectares of trees and grass".
On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson from Oswestry fire station reported the Shropshire crew were "providing vital water support" and were "expected to remain in attendance throughout the day and into the evening".
At around 11pm on Thursday, Oswestry fire station reported that crews were "now being evacuated from the mountain side due to fire spread towards appliances".
Crews remained on the scene on Friday morning.