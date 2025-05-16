Watch: Shropshire crews helping fight major Powys forest fire evacuated from mountain as blaze spreads

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry firefighters were mobilised to help the Mid & West Wales Fire Service tackle a major forest fire near Machynlleth on Thursday (May 15)

The fire at Glaspwll was initially reported to the Welsh fire service at around 10am, with Shropshire crews called in for assistance at around 10.37am.

Mid & West Wales Fire Service said the large mountain-side blaze involved "approximately 15 hectares of trees and grass".

Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson from Oswestry fire station reported the Shropshire crew were "providing vital water support" and were "expected to remain in attendance throughout the day and into the evening".

Photo: Oswestry Fire Station

At around 11pm on Thursday, Oswestry fire station reported that crews were "now being evacuated from the mountain side due to fire spread towards appliances".

Crews remained on the scene on Friday morning.