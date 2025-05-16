'All pupils strive to be the best they can be' - Albrighton primary school celebrates Ofsted judgment
A primary school is rejoicing after it was praised by Ofsted for having high ambitions for pupils who "strive to be the best they can be".
Inspectors visited Albrighton Primary School & Nursery on April 8 and 9 this year and found the school has maintained its 'Good' standards since a previous inspection in 2020.
The primary school has been commended for setting high expectations of pupils and staff who live by the motto that "only the best will do".
A report published on Tuesday (May 13) said pupils are "well prepared for life beyond school". Inspectors were impressed with a wide range of clubs and enrichment opportunities that includes musical theatre, multi-sports, youth club and deployment club, and children are said to enjoy building dens.
Ofsted also praised Albrighton Primary School & Nursery for creating an "ambitious curriculum" and for its play-based activities that develop into formal learning for Reception and Year 1 pupils.
The report said: "Albrighton Primary School is a place where all pupils strive to be 'the best they can be'.