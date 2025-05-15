Views wanted on ambitious transforming education plans for mid Powys

As part of its Transforming Education programme, Powys County Council has been considering options on how to move forward with its plans to establish a new Welsh-medium all-age school in Builth Wells, and to make changes to Ysgol Calon Cymru and Builth Wells C.P. School.

The proposals would help the council meet its aspirations outlined in its Welsh in Education Strategic Plan (WESP) for 2022-32 as well as aligning with its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys.

Now the council is asking for views from the public on the proposals, who have until Wednesday, July 2 to submit their views.

The proposals, which would be delivered in two phases, are:

Phase 1 (September 2027):

To establish a new Welsh-medium all-age school (4-18) on the current Builth campus of Ysgol Calon Cymru.

Initially the school would share the Builth campus with Ysgol Calon Cymru, using part of its building and sharing some facilities.

This would be a temporary arrangement until there has been capital investment on the Llandrindod site.

To change the language category of Builth Wells C.P. School to English-medium.

Pupils in the Welsh-medium stream at Builth Wells C.P. School would move to the new Welsh-medium all-age school.

To change the language category of Ysgol Calon Cymru from dual stream to English-medium.

Pupils in years 7, 8 and 9 in the Welsh-medium stream of Ysgol Calon Cymru in September 2027 would transfer to the new Welsh-medium all-age school. The Welsh-medium stream of Ysgol Calon Cymru would be phased out by September 2029.

Phase 2 (September 2029 at the earliest):

Following capital investment on the Llandrindod campus to accommodate all Ysgol Calon Cymru pupils and improve existing facilities, Ysgol Calon Cymru would close its Builth Wells campus and operate solely from the Llandrindod campus.

Pupils from the school’s Builth Wells campus would move to the Llandrindod site.

The Welsh-medium all-age school would take over the whole of the Builth campus.

Councillor Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said: “This exciting proposal represents the next stage in the delivery of our strategic plans for education in Powys. They will move us one step closer to delivering our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys and Welsh in Education Strategic Plan.

“The proposals would see a new Welsh-medium all-age school established in central Powys which would provide an improved Welsh-medium experience for our learners while a broader curriculum could be provided to English-medium learners who would all be on one campus, eliminating the need to duplicate English-medium provision across two sites.

“As part of our proposals, we would invest in both campuses to ensure that all learners are taught in 21st Century facilities that will enable them to thrive and reach their full potential.

“However, it is important that the people living in the Calon Cymru catchment and the wider area have they say on these proposals and I would urge them to send their views so that they can be considered.”

To respond to the consultation, visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation and follow the links to give your views online.

Alternatively, you can respond to us in writing by emailing school.consultation@powys.gov.uk or via post to Transforming Education Team, Powys County Council, County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5LG.

To read the council’s Strategy for Transforming Education 2020-2032 and details of the Transforming Education Programme - Wave 2 (2022 – 2027) visit www.powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation