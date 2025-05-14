Record exhibitors and visitors at Hergest Croft Gardens Spring Plant Fair

The annual Hergest Croft Gardens Spring Plant Fair in Kington, one of the oldest in the region, attracted a record number of exhibitors and visitors last week with 1700

people braving the unusually chilly temperatures.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the County’s horticultural calendar, the fair featured more than 65 stalls selling many rare and unusual plants, trees and

shrubs from some of the finest suppliers and nurseries in the country.

There was also a blacksmith’s demonstration from Hereford Make, delicious artisan foods including award winning Mr T‘s Pies and Lightwood Cheeses to name just two,

over 20 local craft stalls, various other additional catering outlets and delicious craft ales supplied by Weobley Brewery.

Hergest Croft Garden’s artist in residence Chris Williams, was on hand showing off her beautiful work captured so far in the gardens.

Originally from North Wales, Chris studied art at the Laird School of Art, Birkenhead and gained her BA Hons degree in Fine Art from Newcastle Polytechnic.

Primarily a landscape painter, she has exhibited at the RBSA, RWA and RCA and is former entrant on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year in 2017.

“We were absolutely thrilled and delighted that this year’s event continued to attract tremendous interest from some of the best nurseries and horticultural specialists in

the Midlands,” said Austyn Hallworth, Hergest Croft Gardens’ head of marketing and public relations.

“The first Bank Holiday in May is always an extremely busy day with significant regional competition and last year, we exceeded visitor numbers and increased

exhibitors, so to attract 1700 people in 900 cars this year is very encouraging and testimony to the quality of the event.”

Hergest Croft Gardens, set in over 70 acres on the Herefordshire border with Powys, is home to National Collections of Zelkovas, Birches and Maples, along with 130

champion trees and over 5,000 rare plants and shrubs.

The gardens are open daily from March 29 until November 2, welcoming garden enthusiasts, conservationists and visitors from across the country.

For further details visit www.hergest.co.uk/events .

Hergest Croft’s head gardener Stephen Lloyd checks over a beautiful azalea at the plant fair. Image: Andy Compton

Hergest Croft Garden’s artist in residence Chris Williams with some of her work. Image: Andy Compton

Tanya Parkes, estate secretary, Kristie Legg, gardener and Miranda Walker receptionist were all on hand to help customers with their plant purchases. Image: Andy Compton

Two ladies enjoying a picnic at the plant fair. Image: Andy Compton

Nick Birkin, fundraiser and representative, at Herefordshire Wildlife Trust's stand. Image: Andy Compton

Crowds enjoying the plant fair. Image: Andy Compton