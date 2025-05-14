Record exhibitors and visitors at Hergest Croft Gardens Spring Plant Fair
The annual Hergest Croft Gardens Spring Plant Fair in Kington, one of the oldest in the region, attracted a record number of exhibitors and visitors last week with 1700 people braving the unusually chilly temperatures
The annual Hergest Croft Gardens Spring Plant Fair in Kington, one of the oldest in the region, attracted a record number of exhibitors and visitors last week with 1700
people braving the unusually chilly temperatures.
One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the County’s horticultural calendar, the fair featured more than 65 stalls selling many rare and unusual plants, trees and
shrubs from some of the finest suppliers and nurseries in the country.
There was also a blacksmith’s demonstration from Hereford Make, delicious artisan foods including award winning Mr T‘s Pies and Lightwood Cheeses to name just two,
over 20 local craft stalls, various other additional catering outlets and delicious craft ales supplied by Weobley Brewery.
Hergest Croft Garden’s artist in residence Chris Williams, was on hand showing off her beautiful work captured so far in the gardens.
Originally from North Wales, Chris studied art at the Laird School of Art, Birkenhead and gained her BA Hons degree in Fine Art from Newcastle Polytechnic.
Primarily a landscape painter, she has exhibited at the RBSA, RWA and RCA and is former entrant on Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year in 2017.
“We were absolutely thrilled and delighted that this year’s event continued to attract tremendous interest from some of the best nurseries and horticultural specialists in
the Midlands,” said Austyn Hallworth, Hergest Croft Gardens’ head of marketing and public relations.
“The first Bank Holiday in May is always an extremely busy day with significant regional competition and last year, we exceeded visitor numbers and increased
exhibitors, so to attract 1700 people in 900 cars this year is very encouraging and testimony to the quality of the event.”
Hergest Croft Gardens, set in over 70 acres on the Herefordshire border with Powys, is home to National Collections of Zelkovas, Birches and Maples, along with 130
champion trees and over 5,000 rare plants and shrubs.
The gardens are open daily from March 29 until November 2, welcoming garden enthusiasts, conservationists and visitors from across the country.
For further details visit www.hergest.co.uk/events .