Highly-anticipated Shrewsbury festival announces 2026 dates after sell-out weekend - and tickets are just £15

Following a sell-out weekend, Loopfest has confirmed its return for 2026.

By Geha Pandey
Published

One of the UK’s biggest multi-venue music festivals, the Shrewsbury-based event will take place on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, next year, with a programme of fringe events on the preceding Friday. 

This year, Loopfest 2025, held from May 2 to 4, welcomed over 15,000 attendees across more than 40 venues in Shrewsbury, breaking town centre footfall records once again.

Loopfest 2025 was a huge success. Photo: James Warman
Festival organiser Jamie Smith said: “2025 was a big step up. 

“Loopfest is now one of the largest multi-venue festivals in the UK. 

“We're bringing more acts to Shropshire than ever before – expect major headliners performing alongside our own incredible homegrown talent.”

Don Letts at Loopfest. Photo: James Warman
Jamie added: “The event was a resounding success – the town was alive with music and smiling faces. 

“It's a testament to the hard work of our team that, in just three years, we've grown so rapidly – especially at a time when many festivals are having to close their doors.”

Sonia Elisheva at Loopfest 2025. Photo: James Warman
Early bird tickets for its 2026 return are now available via the official website, priced at just £15 for adults, £6 for under-16s, and free for under-5s. Ticket numbers are strictly limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Further details, including first artist announcements, community programme highlights, and accessibility plans, will be released over the coming months.

