Ballet meets musical theatre in a special show at a Builth Wells venue.

The Royal Ballet To Broadway: Wheeldon Works (12A) will be screened to the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, May 25 at 2pm.

Contemporary ballet meets musical theatre in four distinctive short works. Fool’s Paradise, The Two of Us, Us, An American in Paris: showcasing the choreographic of Christopher Wheeldon.

The show will run for 180 minutes and doors will open at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk