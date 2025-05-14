Apartment plans for former Shrewsbury 'gentleman's residence' refused over 'inadequate' parking and access

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to convert Abbey House in Shrewsbury into ten "generous apartments" have been refused by Shropshire Council.

The proposal, submitted by architects ArrolGreen on behalf of applicant Mr Laith Zaza, would have turned the 18th century property into a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and maisonettes.

Dating from the 1720s, the substantial property on Abbey Foregate was originally built as a "gentleman's townhouse" for then Sheriff of Shropshire Thomas Jenkins.