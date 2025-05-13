Marston's announces 20% increase in profits after investment in pubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Interim results for the half-year period up to March 29 showed total revenue for the Wolverhampton-based company remained stable at £427.4 million, down slightly from the previous period (£428.1m).

However like-for-like sales rose by 2.9 per cent in the 31 weeks to 3 May, with growth of 10.5 per cent in the five weeks since the period ended.

Underlying profit before tax rose to £19 million, up from a £0.2 million loss in the first half of 2024.

St Johns House in Wolverhampton, Marstons office building.

Underlying pub operating profit increased by 20.1 per cent to £63.3 million (H1 2024: £52.7 million), underpinned by what the company describes as "strong operational delivery" and strategic cost-saving measures.

A total of 18 of 30 planned new pub openings have now been completed, with the company saying its investment programme is "on time and on budget".

“The first half has been a period of significant momentum for Marston’s, with the execution of a market leading pub operating model, investment in our differentiated pub formats and progress in our digital transformation driving strong margin and profit growth," said Justin Platt, CEO of Marston’s PLC.

“Through our impactful calendar of demand-driving events and the dedication of our passionate, local teams, we continue to deliver great guest experiences every day, powering our industry-leading guest reputation scores. With strong recent trading across our nationwide estate of great local pubs, we are excited for the summer months ahead.

“We remain confident in achieving our financial goals for the full year and focused on executing our strategy as a pure play hospitality company to deliver sustainable growth and increasing returns for our shareholders.”

Net debt was cut to £881 million from £1.16 billion, helped by the disposal of brewing joint venture Carlsberg Marston's last July.

Last year, Marstons completed a deal to sell its 40 per cent interest in Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company, also headquartered in the city for £206 million.

The company said the sale would enable it to focus entirely on running its 1,300 pubs across the UK, with a further £30 million of capital expenditure planned for future projects over the remainder of the financial year.