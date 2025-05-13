Kington concert planned now historic organ is restored

The first significant programme of repairs to a historic organ at Kington church in 45 years, were finished recently.

The organ in St Mary’s Church, built by J.W. Walker and Sons, originates from 1883 although additions have been made.

Water got into the instrument when the roof leaked causing leathers to perish and metal work to rust.

Debris also fell into some of the pipes, stopping them from playing

Metal tuning springs have corroded and some of the wooden pipes have splits, so it has become unreliable.

The whole instrument was completely dismantled, refurbished and put back in place

A new 16ft trombone stop to the pedals and a 32ft acoustic bass, has been added and the back of the organ was rebuilt to include an oak case and to place the new pipes on the exterior of the organ. These pipes have been sprayed bright silver to match the re-sprayed pipes on the front of the organ.

Clevedon Organs Ltd undertook the work which cost £84,000 for the main work with a further £18,000 for the new wind chest and 30 full length metal pipes.

Kington Choral Society played at the church in April for the first event with their rendition of Stainer’s Crucifixion.

The next recital will show the organ as a recital instrument. The church will welcome Ben Saunders on Friday, May 30 at 7pm.

It will be an organ concert but not quite as everyone may expect and it promises to be an event not to be missed.

Tickets will be available on the door or from Director of Music Philip Sell at a cost of £10 which will include a glass of wine. Under 18’s free.