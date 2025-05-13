Bridgnorth church to play host to acclaimed folk act

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Unthanks are being brought to the Shropshire town by ShireFolk, which have introduced numerous large folk acts to the south Shropshire and Marches region.

The Unthanks are to play St Leonard’s Church for a one-night-only performance on Friday, November 21 — and tickets are already selling fast.

Over 80 per cent of the tickets were sold in the first 48 hours of being on sale, organisers said.

The concert marks a special stop on The Unthanks' 20th Anniversary Tour, celebrating two decades of haunting harmonies, richly woven stories, and genre-blending arrangements that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Known for their breathtaking live performances, The Unthanks will offer an intimate and atmospheric show in one of Shropshire’s most beautiful historic venues.

“This will be one of those unforgettable nights,” said Jennifer Bone, ShireFolk director. “To witness The Unthanks in such a personal setting is a rare opportunity. There’s already a huge buzz, and tickets are flying.”

For more information and tickets visit www.shirefolk.co.uk.