80 over 80s enjoy celebratory lunch at Market Drayton Royal British Legion to mark VE Day

Last Friday (May 9), over 80s from the North Shropshire town enjoyed a special lunch with live entertainment to commemorate Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Thursday, May 8 marked 80 years since the end of the Second World War, and to celebrate the occasion the Royal British Legion branch wanted to bring together residents who may have served or have memories of the wartime.

A 1940s tribute act delighted attendees, providing entertainment at the anniversary lunch, alongside a saxophonist.

Market Drayton RBL's 80 over 80s on the 80th Anniversary of VE Day event.

Organiser Ian Nellins from the Royal British Legion said: "It went brilliant. It was great that everybody turned up and some have dropped off thank you cards at the British Legion.

"Joules Brewery gave us a keg of beer as well so those who drink enjoyed that, it was very kind of them.

"We had great live entertainment and some 1940s-themed music from Robyn Marsh and Andy Prescott played the saxophone throughout the meal.

"It went down really well, we served lunch and most stayed for a while. One lady even turned 95 so we sang happy birthday to her."