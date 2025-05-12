Van destroyed by fire in village near Shrewsbury
A van has been destroyed by a fire in a village near Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.21pm yesterday (May 11) reporting a car fire in Ford Heath.
Two fire crews were sent from Minsterley and Shrewsbury fire stations to the scene.
Crews arrived to find a van and surrounding grass alight.
Reports from the fire service said the van was "100 per cent" involved in fire.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet and small gear to extinguish the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The fire was under control by 6.21pm.