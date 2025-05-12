Weather warning thunderstorms: The seven West Midlands areas where flood alerts have been issued

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for the West Midlands, as “intense” rain is to hit the region.

The seven flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - for the West Midlands are: River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire, Upper Tame at Sandwell Valley, Upper Tame, River Stour in Worcestershire, River Rea, River Cole and River Blythe in Warwickshire.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and possible flooding has been put into place for much of the West Midlands

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Shropshire, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, Telford and Wrekin, Warwickshire, West Midlands Conurbation and Worcestershire - in place until 22:00.

The warning reads: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Monday afternoon. Whilst these will be fairly fast-moving, rain may be intense for short periods of time and produce 20-30 mm in less than an hour, with 40-50mm within 1-2 hours in one or two places where thunderstorms grow larger. Lightning, hail and gusty winds will be additional hazards. Showers and thunderstorms will ease through the evening.”