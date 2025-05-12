'Handsome' country home near Bridgnorth with period features and large grounds including a lake hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Mill House in Badger near Bridgnorth has been listed with a guide price of £950,000 with Knight Frank estate agents.

The country home boasts several period features and a secluded position. A number of rooms offer views over the stunning landscaped grounds that extend to 3.4 acres in total.

To the front of the property is a lake with a small pontoon. A block of woodland is then found beyond the lake.

A lake to the front of the property that boasts 3.4 acres of land. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

A wonderful tiled entrance greets the homeowner. Accommodation is across three floors.

The Mill House features five bedrooms, five reception rooms, four bathrooms and more.

The Mill House in Badger near Bridgnorth occupies a secluded position. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

The listing says: "The Mill House is a handsome country property maintaining a wealth of beautiful period features and offering a superb layout of accommodation over three floors. The house occupies a secluded position, with wonderful views from a number of the primary rooms over its own landscaped grounds.

"A wonderful tiled entrance hall is flanked by the elegant drawing room and dining room. Both of these primary reception rooms have views over the lake to the front and beautiful period features including ornate fireplaces and plasterwork. Beyond the drawing room is a large garden room which links to the kitchen breakfast room offering a range of fitted units including a peninsula island and an Aga Range.

Inside the Mill House in Badger near Bridgnorth that has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

"To the rear of the house is a large study, a sitting room and utility room accessed via the rear hall. The sitting room offers a private space with log burning stove and French doors to the rear patio.

"A beautiful staircase accesses the first-floor landing leading to the principal bedroom suite which is found at the front of the house overlooking the lake and woodland. A guest bedroom suite is found at the rear of the property, giving excellent privacy and lovely views over the gardens. Three further bedrooms are served by two generous family bathrooms.

A view of the the Mill House in Badger near Bridgnorth from above. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

"Approached via a sweeping gravel driveway, the Mill House is surrounded by beautiful formal landscaped gardens with a number of mature planted borders and wonderful established trees defining the boundaries.

"Adjacent to the driveway is a useful open fronted oak garage. To the rear of the property is a large terraced area accessed via the garden room and sitting room - an ideal space for outdoor entertaining.

The Mill House in Badger near Bridgnorth has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank.

"To the front is a beautiful lake with a small pontoon. A block of woodland is found beyond the lake, spanning the eastern boundary giving excellent protection. This woodland has separate pedestrian access from the road."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.