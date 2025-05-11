Successful Kington coffee morning makes £608 for international charity

Marilyn Kelly organised the event at Greenfield Farm, Huntington and a good crowd came from Huntington, Kington and the surrounding area to support it.

Greenfields is surrounded by woodland and gently rolling hills and numerous people walked through the fields and woodland, enjoying the tranquillity and beauty of the surroundings.

Marilyn has thanked everyone who went along and all those who gave very generous donations.

A good assortment of delicious cakes were donated and sold to raise additional funds.

Marilyn was delighted to be able to donate £608 to Medecins Sans Frontiere, an organisation that helps anywhere, help is needed.