Rhayader Town Council to provide £50 to help with the refurbishment of a town garden

Rhayader Women’s Institute have a garden adjoining the Dark Lane Car Park.

They are currently refurbishing it using volunteers with a view to expanding the planting to create an attractive feature for residents and visitors while providing an important resource for pollinators.

They contacted the town council recently to ask if they could give them a grant to help.

Members were told the area is currently overgrown and the women are trying to dig out lots of roots

Members agreed to provide much needed bags of compost to the value of £50.

But the council turned down a request for financial help from the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

The eisteddfod is currently contacting all town and community councils and local authorities as part of their annual fundraising appeal.

They asked Rhayader Town Council for general financial support.

But members said they usually only support local groups.