VE Day service in Gladestry pays tribute to those who gave their lives

VE Day service in Gladestry

It was special that children in year 6 from Gladestry Church in Wales were also present.

Rev. Rachael Storer led everyone in a sincere act of remembrance with prayers and readings for those no longer with us and for veterans willing to share their experiences.

Joan Hughes, representing Gladestry WI laid the VE Day wreath.

David Latham read the Exhortation and all responded ‘We will remember them.’

Each person present was given a candle as a token of remembrance.

A poignant tribute to all who served.



