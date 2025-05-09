Police appeal for info after missing Willenhall woman seen in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall Police are trying to find 56-year-old Jenny who has gone missing from Willenhall.

Earlier today they said that Jenny had been seen in Shrewsbury today (Friday, May 9).

An update on social media from the force said: "Have you seen Jenny? The 56-year-old has gone missing from Willenhall and we’re keen to find her.

"When Jenny was last seen she was wearing a black T-shirt with a white printed emblem, beige long cardigan, blue denim jeans, cross-body black bag and black framed glasses.

"Her hair was in a ponytail. Jenny was last sighted in the Shrewsbury area today (Friday) and Aberystwyth in Wales yesterday (Thursday).

"If you see Jenny please ring 999 quoting log number 2739-080525."