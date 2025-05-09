Eggs found after pair of Newport swans killed with air rifle begin to hatch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two breeding swans, which had been nesting along the towpath on Newport canal, were both found dead on the morning of Thursday, May 1.

West Mercia Police believe the pair, which left behind a large clutch eggs, had both been shot with an air rifle overnight.

The 11 eggs were taken in by Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock, who launched an appeal to raise £300 for a larger incubator.

Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue

The appeal was hugely successful, receiving more than £2,000 in a matter of hours and allowing the charity to purchase an incubator which they said was "far better than we could have imagined".

Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue

Now the charity has shared the "fabulous news" that some of the eggs are hatching.

Posting on social media, the organisation said some of cygnets had made an appearance and were hoping all 11 eggs would eventually hatch.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: "Although the circumstances as to why the eggs are in our care were not good, today we have some fabulous news, the eggs are hatching!

Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue

"Some of the cygnets have made an appearance, and the other eggs are still in the incubator, some of which are peeping, so it won’t be much longer!"

Photo: Cuan Wildlife Rescue

In recent days, another fundraiser has been launched by a Newport resident, in the hopes of being able to offer a reward for information that would help police with their investigation.

In less than a week, the 'Justice for Newport swans' fundraiser has raised almost £2,500.