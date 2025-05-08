Severn Trent issues apology to residents in South Shropshire village after supply interruptions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents in Clungunford have experienced supply interruptions this afternoon due to repair works on School Lane.

The water company expects repairs to be completed and supplies returned to normal by 5pm.

Severn Trent's incident log said: "We’d like to apologise to those experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the SY7 area of Clungunford this afternoon. Our teams are carrying out some essential repair work on School Lane.

"Although we didn’t anticipate this affecting our customers, we are aware that some customer’s supplies have now been impacted. The team on site are committed to getting this resolved quickly and efficiently so the water supply is back to normal as soon as possible.

"We’re very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing and are confident this repair will be completed by 5pm."

