Powys council leader speaks about dire Estyn report

Estyn’s report highlights areas of significant concern including school site security, leadership and the need for a sustainable model for post-16 education. These are serious issues and we are treating them with the urgency they demand.

At the same time, it’s important to recognise the positives. Estyn acknowledged our efforts to rebuild trust with schools, the strength of our Welsh in Education Strategic Plan and the excellent work of our early years and youth services teams. These are foundations we will build on.

To drive improvement, we’ve established an Accelerated Improvement Board, which will provide strong leadership and oversight. This board will help us tackle barriers to progress and ensure a whole-council approach to delivering excellent education.

We will work closely with Estyn, our schools, and governing bodies to ensure we deliver real, lasting change.

We have also been reviewing post-16 education in Powys. The current system is not sustainable, and we must ensure that all learners – whether Welsh or English-medium – have access to a broad, high-quality curriculum. We are considering new models, including the creation of post-16 centres in Newtown and Brecon, and we will engage widely with stakeholders to support the development of a preferred way forward.

Moving away from education and onto the Marches Forward Partnership, which is set to reach a significant milestone in its development with the establishment of the Marches Forward Partnership Board.

The partnership brings together Herefordshire, Monmouthshire, Powys and Shropshire councils to reshape the economic landscape of the Marches region by fostering collaboration and innovation.

The new Board will drive a shared commitment to a high productivity rural and town-based economy, a green economy trailblazer region, and the creation of healthy and connected places.

There is so much we can do by working together. While we have our unique day jobs in running our councils, we also have a number of shared challenges that by joining forces we can tackle collectively.

Cllr James Gibson-Watt

Leader of Powys County Council

pO