Permanent park & ride plan for Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Council and Arriva launched the trial in January, which allowed patients and visitors to use the existing staff bus service.

As a result of the successful trial, patients and visitors will have full access to the service for a small charge, from Monday, May 19.

The current trial will be extended and will remain free until the permanent service starts on May 19, when there will be a charge of £1 per return journey.

Holders of a disabled person’s bus pass and children under the age of 16 will travel for free. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Paula Gardner, interim chief nursing officer, said: “We have been really pleased with the feedback from our patients during the trial and we are delighted to be able to offer this as a permanent option going forward. We know that having an alternative to trying to find a parking space on site has been the biggest benefit to our patients.

“This is a great service for those who are able to use it. Using the park & ride is quick and easy and has the benefit of freeing up spaces for those who need to park at RSH.

“We will continue to look at all the ways we can improve parking on-site at our hospitals, leading to a better patient experience.”

Heather Kidd, leader-elect of Shropshire Council, said: “I’m delighted that this trial service has proved to be both successful and popular and that it will shortly become permanent. It really does mean that patients and visitors don’t have to worry about driving to, or parking at, the hospital and I hope people will continue to make good use of it in the future.”

Patients and visitors can now use the buses at any time from 6.20am until 9.25pm.

They are also advised that it is also a staff bus service and buses before 10am and after 3pm will be much busier.

There is currently no service on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

Buses run every 15 to 20 minutes from the car park at the Oxon Park & Ride site to the Treatment Centre, the current main entrance of the hospital.

There is also a walking route from Oxon Park & Ride to the hospital which takes approximately 20 minutes.

Patients and visitors who would like to use the service can find more information and a timetable on the trust’s website: www.sath.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/getting-to-us/royal-shrewsbury-hospital.