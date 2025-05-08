Novice park runner raises more than £3k for county charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With friends and family who had received treatment from Lingen Davies, Jeanette Cutts chose to fundraise for the local charity to say thanks and raise funds to support other local people going through a cancer diagnosis.

Jeanette originally set herself a £1,000 fundraising target but ended up surpassing her target, raising more than £3,000 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund after signing up and completing the Shrewsbury parkrun.

She said: “Those who know me know that Lingen Davies became a big part of our life back in September 2024. They constantly provide amazing treatment at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and I wanted to help raise funds to enable that treatment to continue for more patients going through a cancer diagnosis.”

Jeanette trained with a close friend in preparation for the 5k challenge with Shrewsbury parkrun.

Angela Hill, Community Fundraiser at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, with Jeanette Cutts.

She said, “I did it! I’m over the moon to have raised more than double my fundraising target with the support of my family and friends.

“My time was just over 41 minutes, but the atmosphere was amazing, with drums and pompoms at the bottom of the hill, and loud cheers coming from my choir pals and my family.

“A wonderful surprise at the finish line to see the special person for who I started all this for.”

Angela Hill, Community Fundraiser at Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “We are really impressed by Jeanette’s determination and drive to complete this running challenge as a novice runner. The strength she’s shown is testament to the impact cancer has on people’s lives and we’re grateful for her support.”

Alongside her running efforts, Jeanette has also volunteered for the charity at some fundraising events and is due to support its upcoming ColourFest on Saturday, May 17.

Taking place in Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales, the dedicated day of three colour runs will see the region turn into one giant rainbow while raising money to support people affected by cancer.

To find out more about the ColourFest, visit ColourFest 2025 - Lingen Davies.