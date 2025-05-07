Telford mother accused of murdering daughter appears in court
A Telford mother accused of murdering her daughter has appeared in court.
Sarah Ngaba, 30, and formerly of Briarwood, Telford, was charged with the murder of Eliza Ngaba by West Mercia Police last week.
Eliza died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on August 15, 2022.
Ngaba appeared at Stafford Crown Court this morning.
No pleas were entered during a brief hearing and the case was adjourned until June 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing - also scheduled to take place at Stafford Crown Court.