Meet the Much Wenlock potter keeping tradition alive who says he is the last in the country to be making vintage cider flagon jugs

Amidst the hum of the potter's wheels in Much Wenlock, one man sits working, his hands coated in clay and tradition.

Mike Fletcher, 68, of Wenlock Pottery says he is the last remaining potter in the country to still be making traditional cider flagon jugs by hand.

He has produced the jugs for more than 46 years and works with the Shropshire-based Hobsons Brewery as well as Herefordshire-based Robinsons Cider and Weston's Cider.

Mike Fletcher (left) of Wenlock Pottery with Angus Robinson (right) of Robinsons Cider.

Speaking just days after Moorcroft Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent announced that it had gone into liquidation, Mike said: "It's sad to say that it is a dying art. We are losing a lot of tradition.

"I do feel honoured and privileged that I learned that skill 40 to 50 years ago, and for as long as I possibly can, I will carry it on.