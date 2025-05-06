Abstract Graffiti Art Exhibition at Knighton Community Centre

Dan often uses the seven colours of the Pride flag for his work

Some of Dan's work

Initially inspired by the graffiti/street art at Purdown Battery in Bristol where the artists are free to paint on the old war abandoned buildings, Dan only took up painting last year but has already built up an impressive body of work.

He said; “I tend to use the seven Pride colours: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, and purple.

“When I lived in Devon I walked in the pride parade through the streets of Exeter holding a massive pride flag and I am proud to be part of the LGBTQIA Plus community. I think that comes out in a lot of my paintings.”

All are welcome to a special Meet the Artist event at the Knighton Community Centre from 6pm on Friday, May 9 when Dan will be available to discuss his practice.

This event will be followed at 7.30pm by a showing of The Miracle Club, the last film in this season’s Flicks programme.

The bar will be open from 6pm and hot drinks will be available too.