Appeal after van driver dies in crash with lorry on A44

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers are investigating after the crash, which took place on the A44 between New Radnor and Walton at around 4pm last Thursday (May 1).

The crash involved a white Ford Transit van and an articulated lorry.

A spokesman for the force said: "The driver of the Ford Transit was taken to hospital where sadly he later died.

"Their next of kin have been informed and trained police officers are supporting their family.

"The road was closed overnight and re-opened just before 7.30am on May 2.

"Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either through a direct message on social media, online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, by e-mailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or calling 101 and quote reference 243 of May 1.

"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."