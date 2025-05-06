23-year-old paedophile jailed for rape of teenage boy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bradley Yates, 23 and of Lichfield Street in Stone, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court today (May 6) after he was found guilty of the rape of a boy when the victim was under the age of 16, as well as three counts of sexual activity with a boy, at Stafford Crown Court in January.

Yates also pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 15.

Yates has been placed on the Sexual Offenders Register and has been given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.

Staffordshire Police's child protection team carried out an investigation after officers received a report in 2021.

DC Jacob Thackstone said: “I commend the bravery of the victim for reporting the offences and for giving evidence during the trial.”