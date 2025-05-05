The Royal Opera’s Die Walkure (12A) will be screened to a Builth Wells venue this month

Gods and mortals battle in the second chapter of Wagner’s Ring cycle.

Conductor Antonio Pappano and director Barrie Kosky reunite to continue the mythical adventure that began with Das Rheingold in 2023.

Die Walkure will be shown at the Wyeside Arts Centre on Sunday, May 18 at 2pm.

The show runs for 320 minutes with two intervals and it is sung in German with subtitles.

Tickets are £18 for adults and £17 for concessions and they are available via wyeside.ticketsolve.com.

For more information call 01982 552555 or email boxoffice@wyeside.co.uk