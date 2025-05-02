Grassroots music project 'thrilled' after folk legend's Shropshire concert raised more than £2,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ShireFolk Grassroots Music Project managed to bring folk legend Richard Thompson to a concert on April 23 at St Leonard Church in Bridgnorth.

The legendary singer-songwriter, used to playing to much larger venue, drew a packed house in a night filled with exceptional music and community spirit.

The funds raised will directly support ShireFolk’s mission to nurture and promote grassroots music across the region, helping to provide opportunities for up-and-coming artists, host community events, and sustain a vibrant local music scene.

Shirefolk said this incredible achievement would not have been possible without the generosity of attendees, the partners who helped deliver the show and the tireless efforts of volunteers who came together to help make this special event happen.

"We are deeply grateful to everyone who played a part in making this evening such a success," said Shire Folk director Westley Bone. "It was a wonderful reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together to support the arts."

The next grassroots ShireFolk shows are with Hattie Whitehead between 15-17 May across Leominster, Bewdley and Bridgnorth. Visit shirefolk.co.uk for more information.