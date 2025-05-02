Emergency services rush to Wellington after two vehicles crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police, fire and ambulance services rushed to Wrekin Road in Wellington following a crash on Friday morning.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue, who received the call reporting a collision at around 7.48am, sent two fire appliances to the scene from Wellington station.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the incident involved two vehicles.

Wrekin Road, Wellington. Photo: Google

The crews made the vehicles safe and moved them to "a place of safety".

According to live traffic data, traffic appeared to be moving normally in the area by 9.30am.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.