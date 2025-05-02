CCTV appeal after Telford shop thefts as items worth hundreds of pounds stolen from Morrisons and H&M

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford and Wrekin Police have released several CCTV images as officers look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

The incidents involved people targeting a number of shops, including Home Bargains, Poundstretcher and Primark.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts in Telford."

One image (crime reference: 22/13347/25) is from Morrisons in Wellington. Police say, on February 11 at around 9.40pm, items worth around £70 were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Another image (crime reference: 22/16639/25) was taken at the COOP in Stirchley, on February 18 at around 7.30pm. Police say items worth £30 were taken.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The next image (crime reference: 22/17905/25) was taken from H&M in Telford Shopping Centre. Police say items work around £120 were taken from the store on February 25 at around 11.55am.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Another image (crime reference: 22/24525/25) is from Morrisons in Lawley, when on March 16 between 11:20am and 12:30pm, items worth over £135 were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image (crime reference: 22/25616/25) was taken at Asda in Malinsgate near Telford Shopping Centre. Police say a number of items were taken from the store.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for Telford and Wrekin Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the five people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."