Abuser's sexual assault on friend when they were teens in Telford comes to light after victim learned of his other sick crimes

The girl was close friends with Dean Evans when they were both teenagers in the mid-2010s, a court heard, but in July 2016 he took advantage of her.

At a house in Donnington the two were sitting together and the girl fell asleep, at which point Evans reached under her underwear and touched her genitals.

"She realised what he was doing and reacted with shock," prosecutor Robert Edwards told Shrewsbury Crown Court this week.

Both teenagers were upset and Evans was apologetic. Afterwards they exchanged text messages and agreed not to talk about what had happened, Mr Edwards said.

But some of their peers became aware of the sexual assault and it was reported to teachers, who informed the police.