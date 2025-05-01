Shropshire Star
Police issue image of balaclava-clad rider and quad bike being used illegally in park

Police in Telford have released an image of a balaclava-clad rider and a quad bike seen illegally being used in a park. 

Police said the male rider was seen at around 12.30pm last Saturday in Telford's Town Park.

Have you seen this rider or bike
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At approximately 12.30 on Saturday, April 26, a male rode a large quad bike through the Town Park.  

"Do you know the male? Do you know where this quad is stored?"

Anybody with information is urged to email operation spree at: opspree@westmercia.police

