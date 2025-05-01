Police issue image of balaclava-clad rider and quad bike being used illegally in park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police said the male rider was seen at around 12.30pm last Saturday in Telford's Town Park.

Have you seen this rider or bike

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At approximately 12.30 on Saturday, April 26, a male rode a large quad bike through the Town Park.

"Do you know the male? Do you know where this quad is stored?"

Anybody with information is urged to email operation spree at: opspree@westmercia.police