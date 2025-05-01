Police issue image of balaclava-clad rider and quad bike being used illegally in park
Police in Telford have released an image of a balaclava-clad rider and a quad bike seen illegally being used in a park.
Police said the male rider was seen at around 12.30pm last Saturday in Telford's Town Park.
"Do you know the male? Do you know where this quad is stored?"
Anybody with information is urged to email operation spree at: opspree@westmercia.police