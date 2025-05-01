May day fun begins in South Shropshire town - here is what to expect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ludlow May Fair has returned for 2025 today, bringing four days of excitement, tradition, and community spirit to the heart of the town!

Running from Thursday to Monday, May, this much-loved event promises thrilling rides, delicious treats, and family fun for all ages.

One of the most unique highlights of the weekend will be the traditional Sunday Service on the Dodgems, taking place on Sunday at 11:30 AM.

This special gathering offers a light-hearted yet meaningful way for the community to come together in a truly unforgettable setting.

The fair being set up on Friday (Picture Ludlow Town Council)

Town Clerk Gina Wilding shared her enthusiasm for this year’s fair.

She said: “The Ludlow May Fair is a treasured part of our town’s history, bringing joy to residents and visitors alike.

"We are especially delighted to continue the tradition of the Sunday Service on the Dodgems, which is a wonderful way to celebrate community, faith, and fun in a way that is truly unique to Ludlow.”

What to Expect at Ludlow May Fair 2025:

• Thrilling rides including waltzers, dodgems, a classic carousel, and the ever-popular big wheel.

• Traditional fairground games with prizes for all ages.

• Delicious food stalls serving everything from candyfloss and toffee apples to hot doughnuts and street food.

• Sunday Service on the Dodgems – a joyful and informal celebration hosted by local clergy, welcoming all to take part.

As always, there will be temporary town centre road closures in place during the fair, from 5:00pm on 30th April 2025 until 10am Tuesday 6th May in High Street, Mill Street, Castle Square, Dinham between Castle Square & Camp Lane; through traffic is prohibited from travelling north on Broad St between Bell Lane and High Street; and the one way traffic order for Bell Lane is suspended. We ask that all cars are removed from Mill Street by 4:30pm on Wed 30th April.

The Ludlow May Fair is a highlight of the year, combining history, community spirit, and good old-fashioned fun. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of laughter, excitement, and celebration in our beautiful town!