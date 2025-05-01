Firefighters called to Telford 'A' road after two vehicles collide
Firefighters were called to an 'A' road in Telford after two cars collided.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.14pm last night (April 30) reporting a road traffic collision on the A5223, Lawley Drive.
One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene. Police officers also attended.
A black Audi and black Peugeot were involved in the incident.
No injuries were reported and firefighters made the vehicles safe.
A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Lawley Drive in Lawley, Telford last night at around 9pm. The collision involved two cars a black Audi and a black Peugeot.
"No injuries were reported and no arrests were made."
Firefighters had finished at the scene by 9.40pm.