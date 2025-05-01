Firefighters called to Telford 'A' road after two vehicles collide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.14pm last night (April 30) reporting a road traffic collision on the A5223, Lawley Drive.

One fire crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station to the scene. Police officers also attended.

A black Audi and black Peugeot were involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported and firefighters made the vehicles safe.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Lawley Drive in Lawley, Telford last night at around 9pm. The collision involved two cars a black Audi and a black Peugeot.

"No injuries were reported and no arrests were made."



Firefighters had finished at the scene by 9.40pm.