Avanti West Coast reveals its new amazing multi-coloured train for services through the West Midlands

An Avanti West Coast train has been wrapped in bold artwork celebrating the ethnicity of its operator’s workforce and the communities it serves.

Digital artist Baraka Carberry, who created the work for Avanti West Coast, said it shows “scenes of people, culture, colours and joy”.

The Together We Roll design stretches across all seven carriages of a new Evero train which enters passenger service in May.

Onboard Customer Service Assistant Marvia Norman (centre) at the unveiling of a new train wrapped in a bespoke artwork designed to celebrate the ethnicity of employees and communities across its network

Onboard Chef Marcia Graver (right) at the unveiling of a new train wrapped in a bespoke artwork

It was produced following a suggestion from the operator’s frontline workers and should be seen on the service that links the West Midlands with London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Avanti West Coast customer experience director Kathryn O’Brien said: “Nothing like this has been seen on the UK’s railways.

“We’re incredibly proud of this unique train and who it represents.

The train celebrates the ethnicity of employees and communities across its network

Onboard Customer Service Assistant Marvia Norman at the unveiling of the new train

“By bringing to life the vibrant communities we serve and our employees, we hope to highlight the many people of different cultures, backgrounds and heritage who have a connection to the railway.”

She acknowledged there is “still more to be done” at Avanti West Coast and across the wider rail industry to have a workforce “representative of society and the communities we serve”.

She added: “We are passionate about playing our part to attract talent from all backgrounds.

“This vibrant train marks our latest step towards this by sparking conversations about ethnicity and bringing a sense of togetherness across the west coast and beyond.”

Part of the "Together We Roll" design

The train will be used on the West Coast Main Line

Carberry described the design as “a living, evolving artwork that has the potential to resonate with the public”.

She added: “My hope is that people will connect with the universal moments captured here and reflect on their own unique legacies.”

The design is named "Together we Roll"

Avanti West Coast runs services on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Scotland.

In October 2023 it named a train Asquith Xavier after the first black person to work as a guard at Euston station in 1966.