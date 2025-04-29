Telford nursery that was slated by Ofsted is upgraded from 'inadequate' grading to 'good' across the board

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited Kids Planet Apley, within the grounds of Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, on March 25.

The nursery previously came under fire and was graded 'inadequate' after an inspection in May last year that followed a complaint about the provider.

Ofsted concluded that the nursery did not meet some of its requirements and slated the centre for "compromising children’s safety" and not recognising choking risks to babies.

Kids Planet Apley was provided with a list of areas to improve including the development of its focus on risk assessments to address potential hazards.

But after a recent visit, the nursery has been rated as 'good' across the board and praised for its care, and inspectors said parents are "extremely happy" with the nursery.

Staff and children at Kids Planet Apley celebrate their latest Ofsted report.

Staff were praised for providing children with opportunities for adventurous play. Children are said to be "absorbed in their play" and approach a broad range of activities with "enthusiasm and determination".

Meanwhile, nursery staff were commended for encouraging a love of books. Staff are said to read to children individually and in small groups and link learning to children's favourite stories.

Inspectors were also impressed by the nursery providing a "variety of opportunities to make marks and develop their small-muscle skills, in readiness for future writing". The report said babies squeeze wet sand while toddlers use brushes and crayons, and outside, children enjoy using brushes to create patterns and marks on paper and on paving slabs.

It read: "Leaders have made significant improvement since the last inspection. They provide a well-sequenced curriculum across all age groups that supports children to make good progress in their learning and development. Staff implement effective behaviour management strategies.

"Staff provide a warm, welcoming and inclusive environment. The relationships between staff and children are strong. Children arrive full of excitement and enthusiasm. Babies are happy and content. They quickly become busy, active and engaged in the stimulating activities staff provide.

"Staff are good role models who have high expectations for children's behaviour. Children consistently demonstrate good social skills and a strong understanding of the rules and boundaries in the setting. They look out for each other.

"Support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities is strong. Leaders provide swift intervention when children need extra help. They offer effective small-group sessions and one-to-one support.

"Staff work closely with parents, carers and other professionals, such as speech and language therapists. Children are fully included in activities in a way that is matched to their level of development. All children make good progress from their starting points.

"Children develop a positive attitude towards their learning. They are confident about their move on to school and ready to learn more."

Nursery manager Holly Payne said: "We are delighted, we have been on a massive journey. Our previous inspections weren't a true reflection of the staff or the care we provide here. It was tough to receive the gradings because we had a lot of backlash from parents and others.

"But, as a new manager to the setting I have had a lot of support in turning it around and staff have had a lot of training. We are really happy to showcase what our centre really is.

"We are going to continue to do the best for our children and hopefully maintain this grade in the future.

"We do feel like the inspections previously were targeted and not a true reflection of the care we provide. But, regardless, we still put in the training that is required and have had some new staff who have started who had strong induction processes.

"We are really happy and have worked really hard, and put blood, sweat and tears to achieve this grade because this is what the nursery is about and providing the best care."

The full Ofsted report can be read here.