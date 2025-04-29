Review recommends reconfiguring Powys sixth form provision

One of the options for the review could see new centres for over-16s' education established in Brecon and Newtown in partnership with the NPTC Group of Colleges and other external providers.

The review, which overall sets a long-term vision for post-16 education in Powys, will be reviewed by the council’s learning and skills scrutiny committee on Friday, May 2 and received by the cabinet on May 13.

The review recommends reconfiguring sixth form provision in the county, and is driven by the need for better outcomes for learners, provide equitable access to education for both Welsh-medium and English-medium learners, to improve the curriculum offer and to support financial sustainability.

It examined Powys school-based provision and does not affect other providers that deliver post-16 education in the county.

The review has identified three options to rationalise sixth form provision and recommends engagement with key stakeholders to support the development of a preferred way forward.

It comes as the council continues to tackle the fall-out of a critical assessment of education in the county by Estyn.

The council says it would would gather feedback from headteachers, learners, school staff, governors, parents/carers, Welsh Government and other stakeholders.

Students' views on the preferred way forward to ensure any proposal would be "central", the council adds.

Councillor David Selby, cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, said: “While the review concludes that schools and partners are committed to delivering post-16 provision through the Powys Chweched Sixth initiative, significant change is needed if the county is to deliver a post-16 education that meets the vision set out in the Learner Entitlement Criteria and the aspirations of future generations.

“It is recommending that stronger collaboration is fostered between all providers to offer a broader range of courses and improve learner outcomes, that support local businesses and assist the development of emerging technologies.

“The review identifies several options that we should consider if we are to meet the demands of the future, including the creation of a two-centre post-16 model.

“Powys sixth forms have performed well in the past but need to significantly change to meet the demands of the future and deliver truly world class provision for future Powys learners.

"I am recommending we receive the strategic review and that further engagement is undertaken to support the development of a preferred way forward."