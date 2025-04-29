In pictures: Sunseekers hot-footing it to seaside attractions and West Midlands parks in soaring spring temperatures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Met Office said as high pressure builds up in the atmosphere the rising temperatures are expected to reach peak levels on Thursday.

Meaning it will continue to be unusually warm across much of the UK this Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures expected to be 50F-53F (10C–12C) above the seasonal average ensuring we see plenty of sun and take the opportunity to visit our favourite attractions.

The sun is out in West Park Wolverhampton.

This week has so far seen plenty of sunshine and light winds with the mercury hitting a maximum of 78.8F (26C ) across parts of southern, central and western England on Wednesday.

While overnight temperatures will be high for the time of year.

A man sunbathes in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire.

People on paddle boards in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Meanwhile those heading out and about have been making the most of sunbathing in parks including at Stratford-upon-Avon, in Warwickshire; soaking up some long-awaited sun rays at ever popular beach attraction Weston-super-Mare in Somerset; and feeding ducks in Wolverhampton's West Park and going for a stroll in Shrewsbury's Quarry and Kinver Edge near Stourbridge.

People on the beach at Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset.

People on the beach.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places. It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached.

Kinver Edge Rock Houses

Shrewsbury Quarry, The Dingle Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Quarry

Shrewsbury Quarry

"If this happens, it is most likely in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 77F(25C) or above for three consecutive days. The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”

The highest recorded April temperature was in 1949 when Camden Square in London recorded 84.2F(29.4C) on April 16 and the highest May temperature recorded was 91.04F(32.8C) on May 22, 1922 at the same location.