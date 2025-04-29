Greyfriars Bridge - Work must be done in height of summer 'to protect public safety', says council after criticism that timing will 'damage' trade in Shrewsbury neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council announced Greyfriars Bridge, which links the town centre to Coleham and Belle Vue, would be closing from June 2 to August 5 for refurbishment.

The news was met with “shock” from businesses in Coleham. The closure will mean a half-mile detour for anyone thinking about heading there from town.

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District said it would be “damaging” for trade and local councillor Kate Halliday also questioned the timing, given the popular Belle Vue Arts Festival is due to start a matter of days after the closure kicks in. Councillor Halliday was critical of the lack of consultation over the work.

Coleham is one of the worst areas for flooding in the town and has battled with repeated disasters in recent years, so trade during the warmer weather is particularly valuable to the neighbourhood.

Greyfriars Bridge, Shrewsbury

A Shropshire Council spokesperson explained the decision for the work to be carried out over the summer.

“Greyfriars Bridge has reached the point where refurbishment is required to avoid more substantial works and cost at a later date,” they said.

“We’re aware of the impact the works will have on the public and the disruption it will cause. “However, these works are essential to protect public safety and the longevity of the structure.

“There are significant constraints which will mean work needs to be undertaken during the summer months.

“Notably the paint will not cure if the temperatures are too low and/or the moisture levels are too high, so work must be carried out in the warmer months of the year.

“There is also a need to carry out as much of the work as possible during the Coleham Primary School summer holiday, And due to the presence of salmon in the river and flooding concerns, the Environment Agency has specified that the work must be completed by October 1.

“In addition, the work must be undertaken in phases, in order to not overload the bridge, which would impact the safety of those working on the bridge, and the public.

“The work will inevitably conflict with the event calendar in Shrewsbury and the council is evaluating the impact and considering what mitigation can be achieved.

“Local public representatives and the communities affected will be consulted and be kept abreast of developments.”