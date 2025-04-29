Bridgnorth antiques shop creates Second World War-themed display for VE Day anniversary

Next Thursday, May 8, marks eight decades since war was declared over in Germany and a number of events have been arranged across Shropshire to mark VE Day.

Old Mill antiques, Bridgnorth,Wartime memorabilia - with John Ridgway - timely for VE Day. Pictured , Kevin Sharp.

The Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth has put together a collection of items dating back to the Second World War as part of the town's celebrations.

“We wanted to mark this important day with a display that will evoke the essence of wartime Britain,” said Old Mill owner John Ridgway. “A number of our stallholders sell wartime memorabilia as it is hugely popular with collectors so we were able to put together a really interesting collection.

“We have everything from medals and flags to military clothing and silk postcards.

“We even have a hand-grenade – not primed of course! – and a pair of WW2 air-crew trousers.”

The Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.