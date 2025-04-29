15 abandoned vehicles removed from Telford business park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council said it had taken the action at Stafford Park in the borough following a police investigation.

A spokesman said 15 abandoned vehicles were removed from the area after giving the owners notice.

A statement from the authority added: "In addition, the council has carried out extensive pruning of trees and shrubs and cleared the road to improve the environment. It has also removed old metal barriers, and installed concrete blockers, to keep the area safe for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Vehicles that were abandoned at the site. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: "We have taken decisive action to remove an eyesore and at the same time carry out extensive cleansing to improve the area.

Vehicles that were abandoned at the site. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Abandoned vehicles are not just an eyesore. They are a fire hazard and can encourage anti-social behaviour.

“We are working hard as part of our Pride in our Community commitment to create a safe, clean and healthy environment. We work with partners and residents to create a better borough for everyone. That includes having well maintained roads and paths, clean streets and cared for parks and green spaces to help our communities thrive.”

The area after the clean-up. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Telford & Wrekin Council has the power to remove abandoned vehicles on public land.

A vehicle is classed as abandoned if, for example, it has been parked and not moved for two weeks or more, the tyres are flat, wheels have been removed, or the number plates are missing.

To report an abandoned car, residents can visit: https://www.telford.gov.uk/info/20482/street_care_and_cleaning/507/abandoned_vehicles or use the MyTelford app.