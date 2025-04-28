Shrewsbury's former Catalogue Surplus Centre could become Asian restaurant and takeaway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has received a planning application for fresh signage on 4 Claremont Street in the town.

A planning statement provided with the application says that the proposals are part of a bid to open a new business called Chaiya, providing Asian cuisine.

The premises was previously the Catalogue Surplus Centre, which traded from the site for 20 years.

The planning statement says: "Unfortunately the business became unviable and has been sat vacant since it closed."

The application is for 4 Claremont Street in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Meanwhile, the statement, from planning agents Berrys, explains the ambitions for the new business, and some of the changes needed to the property.

It states: "The business is to be called Chaiya which is of Thai origin meaning Victory; Gleam, Glow. The restaurant will provide Asian cuisine, as well as offering a takeaway service, the bar at the front will provide a space for people to have a drink while they wait for their food."

It adds: "On the front elevation where the shop front is, there is currently a front door slightly off centre and two glazed openings.

"This will remain relatively unchanged, however, the right hand side glazing will be brought forwards to the street to provide more internal space and to stop any lingering in the doorway.

"There will be a retractable awning and under this will be a green sign with the restaurant's name ‘Chaiya’ shown."

The report argues that the proposal would not be out of character for the area, stating: "This is a bustling part of Shrewsbury and is very typical for the buildings to be used as bars, restaurants, coffee shops, retail shops and takeaways, therefore, this proposal will be akin to its surroundings."

It adds: "This is a start up business who have not yet invested in Shropshire and are looking to find their feet in Shrewsbury. The applicant has seen an opportunity for an Asian restaurant in this town centre location and this will help diversify what Shrewsbury has to offer."

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.