The first micropub in Powys has been granted retrospective planning permission to create an outdoor seating area

Arvon House on Temple Street, Llandrindod applied for a change of use of land to the rear of the bar to turn it into an outdoor seating area.

In their application they said work started and was completed in June 2022 to erect a wooden fence with wooden benches and tables.

The bar is open on Monday to Friday from 8am until 11pm, on Saturday, Sundays and Bank Holidays from 8am until 11pm.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council recently considered the application and received an email from a resident, raising concerns about customers using a private lane to get access to the seating area and making noise. The resident asked for the outdoor area to be closed promptly when the bar closes.

Members raised no objections to the plan but they suggested that all considerations to reduce disturbance for local residents should be given, including by only allowing access through the bar.

Powys County Council made a final decision on the application and agreed to grant planning permission