One-way traffic order for Ludlow road to be suspended for a week

Shropshire Council said that the order applies to Bell Lane in Ludlow.

It comes into force on Wednesday (April 30) and will be in place for seven days according to the authority's highways department.

A public notice explains that parking, loading and waiting will also be suspended on Mill Street in the town, between Castle Street and Bell Lane.

The council said that the purpose of the order is so that two-way traffic can be accommodated on the route.