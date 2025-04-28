New livestock shed plan for rural farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The application, from W. E. Roberts & Son, is for Caus Castle Farm at Westbury.

The proposal outlines plans for a new livestock building at the site.

The building would be 62 metres long, 15.2 metres wide, and 7.2 metres to the ridge.

A planning statement submitted with the application says that the proposal is considered "reasonably necessary to ensure the economic viability of the farming enterprise".

It adds that W E Roberts & Son are the owners of Caus Castel Farm and have been running the successful farming enterprise for decades.

It says the applicants’ farm extends over 310 acres with the land being utilised for grazing and arable production.

The statement says that the building would be set back from the road, and has been moved away from an oak tree on the recommendation of an expert.

It states: "Of a scale, design, material, character and appearance wholly consistent with its agricultural purpose, and sited within a grouping of buildings comprising the farm unit, immediately adjacent to neighbouring agricultural buildings within the countryside, well setback from the road, the proposal would not raise any material issues as regards appearance."

"The proposed building has been sited further south than the adjacent building in order to protect the roots of the nearby oak tree as recommended by the ecologist."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.