More than 140 properties in Bridgnorth experience power outage

At 7.30pm, National Grid reported that 140 properties in the WV15 area were without power.

The power cut was described as a 'high voltage' incident. The power company says these incidents tend to be larger and affect a wider area.

The outage was first reported at 7.07pm.

National Grid expects power to be restored by 9pm.

Further information can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.